An Indian Air Force (IAF) airman committed suicide at Tambaram Air Force station near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Airman Kubir Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot himself with his gun at the air force station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at a government hospital and a probe is underway.

Early reports are suggesting a personal family issue as one of the primary reason for the suicide.

Police have initiated inquiry into this alleged case of suicide.

Yesterday, an Indian Army soldier also committed suicide near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu region.

According to police, an FIR was lodged into the death of Rashtriya Rifles soldier Lance Naik Vishal Lohan, who shot himself dead with his service rifle in Laam sector on Tuesday evening.