In a major crackdown, a hawala operator has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) with the help of Maharashtra ATS. The arrest has been made from Agripada in Mumbai.

This is the third arrest in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, one suspect was arrested from Faizabad in UP and another from Mumbai.

According to initial reports, the third person who has been arrested by UP ATS is identified as Javed. He is being termed as the main hawala operator under whose commands the second suspect Aaftaab works.

On Wednesday, another suspected agent of Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was arrested on Wednesday in Faizabad by the UP ATS in coordination with Military Intelligence.

Electronic surveillance revealed that suspect Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army’s activities to his link in Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi.

“Based on electronic surveillance of his cell phone, we developed more information about his activities and arrested him on Wednesday,” a concerned official said.

According to the official, Javed is also having direct links with ISI in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is underway.