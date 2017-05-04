At least 6 people are reportedly dead and 15 other injured after a pickup van overturned in Nalanda, Bihar.

According to reports, the cause of the accident has not been identified yet but the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation. Meanwhile, the injured are being provided with medical assistance.

The traffic officials are also looking out and diverting the traffic to avoid jams.

In another such incident, Seven men travelling to attend a friend’s wedding died in a road accident in central Karnataka when the car they were in crashed into the rear of a truck.

The mishap occurred around Wednesday midnight when the speeding multi-utility vehicle rammed into the rear side of a truck carrying timber near Muddinakoppa.

(Further details awaited …)