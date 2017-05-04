Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday indicated Indian forces will retaliate following the mutilation of the bodies of two soldiers by Pakistan but declined to specify details.

“You are asking for a future plan. The Army never gives out future plan. It is said only after it is executed,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an Army function here.

He was asked what the Army planned to do after the Pakistan Army mutilated the bodies of Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar on Monday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Such responses keep happening. We also take retaliatory action. There is nothing new in it,” Gen Rawat said.

He said the Army was taking steps to check cross-border infiltration of militants from Pakistan as summer had begun and snow had started melting.

“Terrorists are going to attempt infiltration. Summer months have started and snow is melting. Infiltration will commence. We are taking measures. We have beefed up our counter infiltration (steps) to take care of the situation.”