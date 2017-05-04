Five persons were buried alive on Thursday when a snow avalanche hit a public transport vehicle in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The victims were travelling in a van from Bani town to Bhaderwah when the avalanche hit the vehicle at Chattar Gali, around 40 km from Bhaderwah town, in the early morning hours and swept it down into a gorge.

A rescue operation was on and three injured persons had been rescued so far, a senior police officer said.