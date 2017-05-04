The Modi government’s strategic failure in dealing with Pakistan and in politically tackling the Kashmir issue is to blame for the deteriorating situation in Kashmir, the CPI-M has said.

“The Modi government has also to recognise that there is no other way than to explore ways to resume the dialogue with Pakistan while remaining firm about countering terrorist infiltration from across the border,” said an editorial in the CPI-M journal “People’s Democracy”.

“The Modi government should realise that neither internationally nor at the regional level will India find much support for pursuing a line of confrontation with Pakistan even if the fight against terrorism is made the centre piece of this approach,” it added.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist said rousing calls “to once and for all settle accounts with Pakistan through military means” was no substitute for a coherent strategy to resolve the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

“For a start, the Modi government would do well to immediately begin a political dialogue with all sections of political opinion in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Without regaining some degree of trust of the Kashmiri people, it will not be possible to counter and nullify any hostile measures from the Pakistani side.”

The editorial said the increasing clashes on the Line of Control between the Indian and Pakistani forces followed a breakdown in the New Delhi-Islamabad dialogue after the Modi government took office.

“The military in Pakistan is calling the shots on matters regarding India. They have been able to get the upper hand facilitated by the confrontationist stance adopted by the Modi government.

“The death sentence awarded to (alleged Indian spy) Kulbhushan Jadav by a Pakistani military court has further aggravated tensions.”

It said India’s surgical strikes in September last year had not affected Pakistan’s efforts to support infiltration and exploit the situation which had developed in the Kashmir valley.

“The situation has been worsened by the hardline stance of the Modi government which seeks to suppress all protests with brute force.

“With the mass of the people – men, women and children – in revolt against the Indian State, the space for political activities and dialogue has been squeezed out.”