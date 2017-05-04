The Delhi government on Thursday announced compensation of Rs one crore to the family of Delhi Police officer Vijay Kumar, who was shot dead in an apparent gang shootout.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the compensation, a Delhi government official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar was shot dead on April 30 in West Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar area along with Bhupendra Sherawat alias Monu Dariyapur and Arun in an apparent case of gang shootout.

A constable named Kuldeep was also injured in the shootout.

Both Vijay and Kuldeep were provided as escort to Sherawat, who is believed to be involved in many cases.