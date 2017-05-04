Two persons have been arrested here for killing a security guard during a failed robbery, police said on Thursday.

Jitender Shukla, 30, was murdered at the Indra Prakash building on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the capital on Saturday night but it took time for the police to get leads as the CCTV was tampered with.

Police said Sohan Singh, 42, and his associate, Akhtar Ahmed, 40, were arrested on Wednesday night. A third suspect, Ramesh, is still absconding.

Sohan Singh was caught at his house and Ahmed from the New Delhi railway station before he could board a train to Ajmer.

Police said the accused hatched a plan to look the cash chest of a company in the building where Sohan Singh worked earlier. But Shukla noticed them and began shouting. He was overpowered and his neck was silt.

It is only after committing the murder that the criminals realised that there was no cash to loot.