The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Friday on the appeals by four accused in the December 16, 2012, Delhi gang-rape case challenging the Delhi High Court verdict upholding their death sentence.

The Delhi High Court had upheld the conviction and death sentence of Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur who were accused of brutal gang-rape and assault on a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a private bus — that led to her eventual death. The incident shocked the nation and grabbed headlines.

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan will pronounce the verdict, on which orders were reserved on March 27 this year.

Hearing on the appeals by the four accused was spread over for almost a year.

The hearings had commenced on April 4, 2016.

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur had moved the top court challenging the March 13, 2014, Delhi High Court verdict upholding the death sentence of all the four.

In the case of Mukesh and Pawan, the Supreme Court had stayed their death sentence on March 15, 2014 and that of Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur was stayed on June 3, 2014.

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur and late Ram Singh along with a juvenile were accused of gang-rape and assault on a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a private bus.

The juvenile accused has since been released after completing mandatory probation period in a remand home.

The victim and her friend were thrown out of the bus after the crime.

Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide while in incarceration.

The victim died of grave intestinal injuries December 29, 2012 at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

While upholding the conviction and death sentence of the four, the High Court had said, “Society’s abhorrence to atrocious crimes perpetrated upon innocent and helpless victims has resulted in the death penalty being retained on the statute book to remind such criminals that human life is very precious and one who dares to take the life of others must lose his own life.”