The North Goa district police on Thursday, arrested six persons, for drinking and creating a nuisance in public in the popular beach village of Calangute.

The arrest follows instructions from Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Kartik Kashyap, who on Wednesday, had ordered a crackdown on drinking alcohol in open areas.

Four of the six tourists, who were arrested for drinking in open areas in the Calangute beach village, located 15 km from Panaji, hail from Karnataka, while the remaining two hail from Maharashtra and Delhi.

The accused have been booked under section 34(iv) of the Indian Police Act.

“All the arrested person were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class in Mapusa after medical examination. Their bail will be posted after an appearance before the magistrate again on Friday morning,” a police spokesperson said.

The police crackdown on drinking in the open in North Goa’s coastal areas, follows complaints by tourist as well as locals, about broken alcohol glass bottles being strewn along the beaches by drunken revellers.