At least 14 dead are reportedly dead and 24 other injured after a mini truck overturned in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the vehicle carrying the victims from a pre-wedding function overturned and fell into a roadside pit.

Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief operations.

The injured were sent to a district hospital in Agra, where condition of at least four others was said to be critical. All the deceased were reportedly from Agra.

The traffic police department is also taking stock of the situation and monitoring the traffic to avoid jams.

On Thursday, at least 6 people were dead and 15 other injured after a pickup van overturned in Nalanda, Bihar. While in another such incident, around 7 people, who were on their way to attend a marriage, died in a road accident in central Karnataka when the car they were in crashed into the rear of a truck.

(With inputs from IANS)