A grenade has been found in a well at the Red Fort in Delhi. The National Security Guard (NSG) team has reached the spot and monitoring the situation.

According to reports, the grenade was found by some workers on Thursday evening (May 4) at the Red Fort following which the Delhi Police was informed. But now the NSG team has also reached the spot and have cordoned off the area.

Few months back, in a similar incident, another grenade was found during the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. However, later it was came out that it was an old grenade that was used by the army till the time it was guarding the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

Red Fort is among the popular tourist destinations in New Delhi. The structure is a historical fort and was the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal dynasty for nearly 200 year.