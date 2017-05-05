A- A A+

India on Thursday test-fired its medium-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-II off the Odisha coast, but the test failed after the missile deviated from its trajectory, sources said.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted from Launch Complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore district, said officials.

However, the missile went off its path after around half-a-kilometer and the test had to be aborted, they said.

ALSO READ: India successfully test-fires Agni III missile from Abdul Kalam Island

The Strategic Forces Command (SCF), a specially raised missile-handling unit of the Indian Army, carried out the test at 10.20AM.

Agni-II has two solid fuel stages and a Post Boost Vehicle (PBV) integrated into the missile’s Re-entry Vehicle (RV). The 20-metre missile is a two-stage, solid propelled ballistic missile.

It has a strike range of more than 2,000 km, is 20-metre long, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.

First Published | 5 May 2017 10:28 AM
Read News On:

Agni-II

APJ Abdul Kalam Island

Balasore district

Integrated Test Range

ITR

Nuclear capable ballistic missile

SCF

Strategic Forces Command

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        