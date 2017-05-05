A- A A+

In a bizarre claim to justify missing liquor bottles, the Bihar Police which had seized alcohol from people who were caught breaking the law said that around 9 lakh litres of liquor was drank by the rats.

The issue of missing liquor bottles came to light after the local media reported it.

Giving a clarification over the issue, the police said that some of the seized bottles were destroyed and what was left was drank by the rats.

ALSO READ: 2,000 litres of alcohol seized in Goa on election eve

Hitting out at Bihar Police, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devesh Chandra Thakur said, “It’s the most absurd claim that has ever been made. How can 9 lakh litres … be being drank away by the rats. It’s very obvious that it must have been openly thrown in the market which is going on rampantley in every district in Bihar.”

“Liqour is flowing like a river in Bihar,” Devesh Chandra Thakur added. 

First Published | 5 May 2017 11:17 AM
Read News On:

9 lakh litres liquor

Devesh Chandra Thakur

Drunk Rats

Missing liquor bottles

Rats drank liquor

Rats drink liquor

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        