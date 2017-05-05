In a bizarre claim to justify missing liquor bottles, the Bihar Police which had seized alcohol from people who were caught breaking the law said that around 9 lakh litres of liquor was drank by the rats.

The issue of missing liquor bottles came to light after the local media reported it.

Giving a clarification over the issue, the police said that some of the seized bottles were destroyed and what was left was drank by the rats.

Hitting out at Bihar Police, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devesh Chandra Thakur said, “It’s the most absurd claim that has ever been made. How can 9 lakh litres … be being drank away by the rats. It’s very obvious that it must have been openly thrown in the market which is going on rampantley in every district in Bihar.”

“Liqour is flowing like a river in Bihar,” Devesh Chandra Thakur added.