Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi on Friday addressed a press conference and announced new rules for a ‘no-fly-list’ for ‘handling unruly passengers’.

Laying out the new rules, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey said, “Have put instances of unruly behavior into 3  categories.”

“Level 1 will be disruptive behavior like physical gestures etc. Level 2 will be physically abusive behavior like pushing, kicking, sexual harassment etc and level 3 for life threatening behaviour,” the Civil Secretary added.

Speaking out on corresponding suspension for unruly behavior, the Civil Aviation Secretary said that it has been divided in three categories. The 1st category 3 months, the 2nd level is 2- 6 months and the 3rd level is 3- 2 years or more.

“This is the corresponding suspension for unruly behavior. Punishment of suspension for unruly behavior applies to domestic carriers, if international carriers want this input, can use,” Choubey added. 

“Airline can ban the passenger from flying immediately, but the passenger won’t come on national no-fly list immediately,” Choubey concluded. 

First Published | 5 May 2017 12:56 PM
