Amidst the stalemate that continues in Tamil Nadu between Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) camp and O Panneerselvam (OPS) camp for AIADMK merger, it has been learnt through sources that EPS faction has now lost the in the merger.

Some leaders in the Palaniswami camp think that the OPS faction was given enough time to mull the merger. Meanwhile, the EPS camp may continue without going ahead with merger talks.

The merger talks between both the AIADMK factions has hit the dead end as the stalemate continues with no effort from either side. The problem is arriving on the conclusion under consensus on the issue of the Chief Ministership in the state.

Sources in both camps suggest that it will take a long time before talks finally materialise.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam is all set to embark his state-wide tour to garner support for his faction and make his party position strong for the upcoming local body elections in the Tamil Nadu.

OPS camp had earlier made it clear that until and unless VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran are removed from the party, no talks on merger will take place.