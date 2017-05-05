The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the earlier order of death sentence to the four Nirbhaya case convicts.

Terming 2012 Delhi gang-rape case a barbaric incident, the Supreme Court said, “taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the sentence.’

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan pronounced the verdict. The order was reserved by the court on March 27.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld the conviction and death sentence of Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur who were accused of a brutal gang-rape and assault on a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a private bus — that led to her eventual death. The incident shocked the nation and grabbed headlines.

The incident triggered a nation-wide outrage as thousands of students, women activists, social workers, protested against the then government demanding strict action against the culprits.

For several weeks, people carried out protest marches and campaigns to build pressure on government and police department to set an example by punishing all those who were behind this.

Hearing on the appeals by the four accused was spread over for almost a year. The hearings had commenced on April 4, 2016.

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur had moved the top court challenging the March 13, 2014, Delhi High Court verdict upholding the death sentence of all the four.

In the case of Mukesh and Pawan, the Supreme Court had stayed their death sentence on March 15, 2014 and that of Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur was stayed on June 3, 2014.

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur and late Ram Singh along with a juvenile were accused of gang-rape and assault on a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a private bus.

The juvenile accused has since been released after completing mandatory probation period in a remand home.