After the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the earlier order of death sentence to the four 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi while speaking to NewsX said that she will continue her fight.

“I will continue my fight for India’s daughters,” Asha Devi said.

Mentioning that she was sure that justice will be given to her daughter, Asha Devi said, “Speedy justice should be provided in such cases.”

“People will lose faith in system if justice is not served,” Asha Devi told NewsX before SC’s judgement.

Earlier talking to NewsX, Nirbhaya’s father said, “Case itself tells what kind of criminals they are. Don’t care what opposition lawyer has said.”

“It’s a victory for my family, I am very happy with the judgement,” Nirbhaya’s father.

Speaking after the judgement, Justice Bhanumati said that there should be systematic education of children to ensure how they will give respect to women.

Justice Bhanumati quoted Swami Vivekanand on how should tradition enrich society with knowledge and understanding to ensure justice for women.

Delhi Police’s investigation stands vindicated, its an important verdict: Deependra Pathak,Delhi Police Spokesperson #Nirbhaya pic.twitter.com/cxVje8PpLz — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

“We cannot pass a death sentence to anybody just to give a message in the society; its the violation of human rights.” said AP Singh, Lawyer of convicts.

“Justice not done, we will file review petition after reading the order,” AP Singh added.

Reacting on the incident, Brinda Karat said, “In principle I am against death penalty, but this was such a heinous crime that strictest punishment was needed.”

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi also reacted on the verdict and said, “I am happy that the verdict has been upheld though I wish it had come sooner.”

Speaking to NewsX, Columnist Nisha Jamvwal said, “It’s a reality check for all the men who think it’s ok to start romance on note of eve-teasing.”