Minutes after the launch of South Asia satellite GSAT-9 on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a programme via video conferencing.

Leaders of Saarc nations including Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Prachanda, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena also joined the video conference.

Congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the satellite, PM Modi said, “Our coming together is a sign of our unshakable resolve to place the needs of our peoples in the forefront.”

“Grateful to fellow leaders from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka for joining me to celebrate this launch,” PM Modi added.

The rocket blasted off at 4.57 pm on Friday from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, around 80 km from Chennai.

Calling the launch a historic day for South Asia, PM Modi said, “With this launch, we have started a journey to build the most advanced frontier of our partnership.”

