Aftab Ali, a suspected agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI who was arrested on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh, has been sent on a 9-day remand, police said.

Ahmed, who was arrested from UP’s Faizabad, was passing on information about Indian Army’s activities to his link in Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi.

“Based on electronic surveillance of his cell phone, we developed more information about his activities and arrested him on Wednesday,” an official said.

Aftab Ali was interrogated to know about others involved in the spy ring and to ascertain the identity of the Embassy staffer to whom he was supplying information.

A probe has also been initiated into the money regularly deposited in Aftab Ali’s bank account.

Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh lauded the ATS efforts and announced a reward for the personnel associated with the case.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had warned of a possible terror attack in the state by ISI-trained militants.

“The group, allegedly trained by Pakistan’s ISI, has reportedly been asked to target Ayodhya, Varanasi, Vrindavan, and the Taj Mahal in Agra,” UP police had said.