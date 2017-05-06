In a tragic incident being reported from Gujarat, two labours were reported dead after they were trapped inside an under-construction building which collapsed on Friday night in Pandesara area of Surat city.

As per eye-witnesses present, the two labourers got trapped in debris of the staircase of the under-building which collapsed. Apart from the two deceased labours, five others who were trapped in the collapse, managed to escape safely.

The two deceased labours were later identified as Dinesh Bhuriya and Pappu.

The supervision of construction of the building was with contractor Satyanarayan. Following the collapse, the supervisor called in the fire brigade which initiated the rescue operations for the trapped labours.

Previously on April 25, at least three persons including two children were killed and four others were injured after a wall of a government primary school in Tapi district of Gujarat collapsed.