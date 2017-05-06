Indian Army has arrested a 12-year-old boy who crossed into the Indian Territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on late Friday evening.

Speaking on the matter, a defence spokesperson said, “A patrol of the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had crossed over to this side of LoC late last evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.”

As per sources, Indian Army suspects that the boy was sent by the terrorists across the border to probe the infiltration routes and also to probe patrol track of the army.

The boy who was identified as Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, son of a retired Baloch Regiment soldier of Dunger Pel village in PoK. The boy was arrested after he was noticed moving suspiciously along the LoC of Indian side.

The boy surrendered after being confronted by the Indian Army.

Questioning Pakistan over human rights, an Army source said that this move by Pakistan has exposed its stand on human rights front, as to how a 12-year-old child was pushed into probing LoC areas seeded with minefields and that to in a highly militarised belt of a country.

The boy will be handed over to the police for further investigation.