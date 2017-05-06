In a tragic incident being reported from the national capital, over 200 students were hospitalised after they got exposed to a harmful gas which leaked from a container near the school on Friday. Following the gas leak, the nearby schools were evacuated.

The gas leak was reported near a government school, Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in a railway colony at Tughlakabad area.

Following the leak, Delhi fire services and other concerned authorities were alerted and around seven teams were rushed to the spot in order to contain the leak.

Commenting on the matter, chief fire officer said that the students on the first floor have been affected the most as they were more exposed to the gas which leaked from a container truck parked near the school.



The affected students were admitted to 4 nearby hospitals — Batra Hospital, ESI Hospital, Majidiya Hospital and Apollo Hospital — for check-ups.

The vice principal of the school said, “Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak; 50-60 students hospitalised”.

Taking the cognizance of the matter, Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took to his twitter handle and said:

दिल्ली के तुग़लकाबाद में एक कंटेनर डिपो से गैस रिसाव हुआ था, पास के सरकारी स्कूल में बच्चों को काफ़ी problem हुई 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 6, 2017

गैस रिसाव की वजह से 85 छात्राओं ने आंखों में जलन की शिकायत की थी, उन्हें पास के 3 बड़े अस्पतालों में भर्ती करा दिया गया है 2/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 6, 2017

मेरी छात्राओं और डॉक्टर्स से बात हुई है, सबकी हालात सामान्य है| 3/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 6, 2017

कंटेनर डिपो से गैस लीक होने के मामले की जांच के लिए डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट को कहा है| 4/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 6, 2017

Following the incident, the police and the concerned authorities have reached the spot and are probing the matter.