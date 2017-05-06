A- A A+

In another bizarre incident reported from Meerut, a woman from Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh said that her husband divorced her by saying ‘talaq’ thrice in a letter. The woman, who has been divorced via letter, said that she doesn’t consider it valid.

She also went to the police department to register a complaint but it was not registered despite her repeated visits.

Earlier in another case of triple talaq, a Muslim woman was divorced right in the middle of a road by her husband who simply said ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’.

The woman was also assaulted by her husband and was thrown out of the house. She approached the police station and got a complaint registered against her husband.

Time and again, Muslim women have raised their voice against triple talaq. Some have even filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking the quashing the way they are being given divorce in their community. 

6 May 2017
