In tragic news coming from the national capital, a 5-storey building situated in west Delhi area of Inderpuri collapsed on Saturday morning leaving at least 5 people severely injured.

The building which is located in a narrow lane was seen resting dangerously over the other building situated beside it.

No deaths have been reported in the incident till now.

After the incident, relief, rescue and other concerned authorities were rushed to the spot in order to carry out rescue operations for the people stuck in the building.

Reports suggest that the cause behind the collapse is the use of low-grade construction material and poor maintenance.

