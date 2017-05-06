In a gruesome incident, at least one person is reportedly dead after a car rammed into a tree. The incident happened in early morning hours on Saturday at Kitchlu Nagar area in Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to reports, the images reveal that the incident must have been a very tragic one as it completely destroyed the front of the car with all its engine parts popped out. The accident appears to have taken place in a residential area.

Meanwhile, the police has reached the spot and concerned officials are monitoring the situation.

Ludhiana: One person dead after car hits tree, in Kitchlu Nagar, in early morning hours pic.twitter.com/NtgSLJzOco — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017



In another unfortunate incident, at least 14 people had died and 24 other injured after a mini truck overturned in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the vehicle carrying the victims from a pre-wedding function overturned and fell into a roadside pit.

(Further details awaited …)