A- A A+

In a gruesome incident, at least one person is reportedly dead after a car rammed into a tree. The incident happened in early morning hours on Saturday at Kitchlu Nagar area in Ludhiana, Punjab. 

According to reports, the images reveal that the incident must have been a very tragic one as it completely destroyed the front of the car with all its engine parts popped out. The accident appears to have taken place in a residential area.

Meanwhile, the police has reached the spot and concerned officials are monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: 6 dead, several injured after pickup van overturns in Nalanda, Bihar


In another unfortunate incident, at least 14 people had died and 24 other injured after a mini truck overturned in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the vehicle carrying the victims from a pre-wedding function overturned and fell into a roadside pit.

(Further details awaited …)

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:33 AM
Read News On:

Car rams into tree

Kitchlu Nagar

Residential Area

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        