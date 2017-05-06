A yet another road caved in early morning hours at EVR junction in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This caused a 6-feet deep crater on Poonamallee High Road. The incident took place around 5AM on Saturday morning, according to the police officials.

As per reports, the work is in progress by the corporation officials to fill the crater. This may be a result of the ongoing underground metro rail work in the city.

However, the metro officials have denied that the road caved in due to metro work. Meanwhile, the concerned officials were further monitoring the situation

Massive crater reported in Taylor’s road junction on Poonamalle high road. No clarity on what has caused the road cave in @NewsX pic.twitter.com/rQWu0kcnf7 — Lokpria (@Lokpria) May 6, 2017

This is not the first time when a road has caved in Chennai. Earlier in April, another road caved in at Chennai’s Anna Salai area. Metro rail authorities said that it will step up frequency of safety checks to monitor settling of soil in the coming days to prevent such incidents in future.