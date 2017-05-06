In a goodwill gesture and to ensure a bright future, an IAS-IPS couple hailing from Himachal Pradesh has decided to adopt martyred Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh. The army soldier’s body was mutilated by Pakistani forces during recently May 1 ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The couple has offered to bear expenses of martyred Paramjit Singh’s 12-year-old daughter Khushdeep Kaur from school till marriage.

Yunus Khan is currently serving as deputy commissioner, Kullu and his wife Anjum Ara is an IPS officer.

“Khushdeep will continue to stay with her family. We will be paying for all her expenses and meeting her from time to time to know about her problems and solve them. If she wants to become an IAS or IPS officer or choose some other career, we are there to help,” The Times of India quoted Yunus Khan’s wife Anjum Ara.

Both Yunus Khan and Anjum Ara had contacted martyr’s family and shared their wish to to help his daughter.