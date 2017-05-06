Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can “alone pull Kashmir out” of the present quagmire.

“Hamein daldal se agar koi bahar nikal sakta hai to, woh Modi hain (If anyone can pull us out of this quicksand, it is Modi),” Mehbooba told reporters here.

“Whatever decision he (Modi) will take, the nation would support him,” she said.

Mufti while referring to Modi’s Pakistan visit last year, praised his “strength” and said: “It was him who visited Pakistan during heightened tensions between the two countries”.

The Kashmir valley is in the throes of a students uprising that started on April 15 after security forces entered a college in Pulwama and roughed up students there.

Militant attacks on security personnel, political activities and bank robberies in south Kashmir areas are posing a serious challenge to both the security forces and the government as large areas are believed to be heavily infested by militants.