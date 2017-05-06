A total of 135 NRI Hindus drawn from over 10 countries called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday after a visit to Ayodhya, where they had a darshan of Ram Lalla and met senior members of the sant fraternity.

Anand Goyal, one of the members who met the Chief Minister, said that the meeting with Yogi was “inspiring” and that they were treated to a tasty vegetarian lunch by the hosts.

“Yogi Adityanath told us that he was very happy to meet all of us and was indeed happy that despite being in foreign land, we were so interested in Hinduism and had come all the way to Ayodhya to have a darshan of Ram Lalla,” one of the delegates said.

Yogi also told the visiting delegation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was taking a new turn and that his vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” was the guiding principle of the state government as well.

With a vegetarian spread of pineapple raita, matar paneer, malai kofta and different types of roti’s and juicy gulab jaamuns, the NRI Hindus from countries like Hong Kong, China, Bangkok, Singapore and Macau appeared bowled over by the warmth and hospitality shown in the Uttar Pradesh leg of their India trip.

Earlier, they met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, international President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Raghav Reddy and other senior leaders of the BJP soon after their arrival in the union capital two days back, VHP’s national spokesman Vinod Bansal informed.