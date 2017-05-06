Justice Leila Seth, the first woman judge of Delhi High Court who played a major role in the making of the tough anti-rape law five years ago, died in Noida on Friday night. She was 86.

“Justice Leila Seth passed away on Friday night around 10.30 p.m. after suffering a cardio respiratory attack,” a family member said on Saturday.

Justice Seth, who later became the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, is survived by her husband, two sons, including well-known writer Vikram Seth, and a daughter.

She was part of a committee along with former Chief Justice of India J.S. Verma, set up to suggest amendments to the criminal law to deal with heinous crimes like rape after the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

Justice Seth was also a member of various enquiry commissions, one of which was responsible for studying the effects of the television serial, “Shaktiman”, on children.

She was part of an enquiry into the death of businessman ‘Biscuit Baron’ Rajan Pillai, who was found dead in police custody in Delhi in mid 90s.