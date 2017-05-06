Recently social media platform Facebook has become the domain where people have been posting their death videos and often announcing suicides on their timeline. One such incident took place in Sonepat, where a 52-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Haryana police committed suicide and before doing so the deceased used ‘facebook’ to write a death note on his timeline.

The deceased Virender Singh committed suicide at Murthal police station where he first tied a rope to a ceiling fan and placed the noose around his neck. He then shot himself with his service revolver.

In the suicide note the police officer has accused a Sonipat municipal officer and his brother for forcing him to take such an extreme step. In the suicide note the deceased alleged that the two had implicated him in a case after which he was transferred to the district lines on a penal posting.

Station Head Officer (SHO) Rambeer of Murthal police station told media that he was out on patrol duty when the incident took place and did not exactly know how the police officer committed suicide and was informed by the incident by a police constable.