A video of a Punjab police personnel being assaulted by unidentified youth surfaced on the internet and has gone viral. In the video three youth can be seen assaulting a cop. As per reports, the cop had gone to Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana after receiving a call which reported a brawl between two groups.

The victim has been identified as Ravinder Singh who was posted with the Police Control Room (PCR). On Thursday the police arrested three people for thrashing the cop.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuljeet Singh (21), a Class-12 passout, Paramveer Singh (19), who is pursuing graduation and Vakeel Khan (26), a cable operator, all residents of Fatehgarh Sahib. All of them have been booked under Section 353, 186, 332, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case in the matter was registered against seven people and the police if further probing the matter to arrest the remaining people.

As per reports, the youngsters left the cop bleeding and no passerby came to the cop’s rescue when he was being thrashed.