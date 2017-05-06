The Narendra Modi government would not hold any talks in Jammu and Kashmir unless the violence stops, BJP President Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

“The Modi government has already clarified before the Supreme Court that it would not hold any talks unless the violence stops in Jammu and Kashmir,” he told reporters, adding that the government and security agencies are working on a strategy to tackle the situation in the restive state.

To a question, the BJP leader said that the National Democratic Alliance government is more success full than the United Progressive Alliance government in tackling the activities of Maoists.

Regarding the Presidential elections and Citizenship bill 2006, he said that discussions are on to reach on a consensus.

The Citizenship Bill introduced by the NDA government in Parliament has been opposed by many tribal parties in the northeastern region.

The bill seeks to enable Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who fled to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh without valid travel documents or with documents that have expired in recent years, to acquire Indian citizenship through the process of naturalisation.