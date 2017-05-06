A controversial newspaper advertisement thanking the Madhya Pradesh police for allowing uninterrupted Indian Premier League (IPL) betting has gone viral.

In order to show their gratitude to the police department, the betting mafias put out an advertisement in an Ujjain-based evening newspaper thanking MP police for allowing uninterrupted betting.

A case has been registered by the police department against chief editor and the executive editor of the newspaper in which the advertisement was published.

The newspaper advertisement read, “Ujjain Satoriya Sangh (Gratitude from our hearts to you for the unimpeded running of betting Source: Ujjain Betting Association).

Nirvighna Satta sanchalan par aap ka hriday se aabhaar. Soujanya, says the advertisement.

Not only the advertisement thanked the department but it also had photos of DGP, Inspector General of Police (IG) Ujjain zone, and SP.

The police are further investigating the matter.