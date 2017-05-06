A major mishap was avoided at Jaipur Airport when an IndiGo flight, with 178 passengers onboard, collided with an aerobridge on Saturday. No injury was reported.

IndoGo in a statement said: “IndiGo aircraft (6E-962, Delhi-Jaipur) came in contact with the aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at Jaipur Airport. Our team at the airport immediately took precautionary measure.”

The airline has reported the matter to the regulator.

