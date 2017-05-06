A court in Rohtak punished a woman with 7 years of jail term for filing a false gang-rape case against her husband and eight other members of the family.

The guilty, Meenakshi, 28-year-old in June 2010 had filed a complaint with the police that while taking a lift in a car she was raped by a Rohtak resident and his brother-in-law.

The accused also said that later she was married to her rapist and she was repeatedly raped by her husband and her in-laws even after marriage.

The court, after examining 17 witnesses acquitted the accused (husband) and his family members of all charges in 2015. At the same time the court had issued the complainant (Meenakshi) a show-cause notice, to which her reply was found unsatisfactory.

The court ordered a complaint against her be made through the reader of the court. During the trial of the same case, court found Meenakshi guilty of deliberately giving false evidence in order to convict her husband and the family members. Therefore the court sentenced her with seven years of jail term.

Meenakshi was booked under section 195 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was also asked to deposit a sum of Rs 10,000.