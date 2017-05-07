Four people — two civilians and two policemen — were killed and three others injured in a militant attack on a police party clearing traffic in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

A police party had proceeded to Mir Bazar area on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Kulgam to clear traffic after a road accident in the area when the attack occurred, said a police officer here.

“Militants fired at the police party that was busy clearing traffic in the area. Four persons including two civilians and two policemen were killed in the attack,” the officer said, adding three persons were injured and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.