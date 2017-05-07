Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra who was ousted from his position as Karawal Nagar MLA has stated in a cryptic tweet that he will reveal massive details about the tanker scam on Monday.

The AAP leader, whose mother is a well known face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that he had not been informed by the party about his removal from the post. Asked whether he had talked with party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Mishra said that Kejriwal himself will have to come and talk to him.

The MLA reiterated that he will not be leaving the party. “No, this is my party,” he said.

Mishra said that he will reveal exclusive details of the tanker scam. In a letter to ACB chief MK Meena, Mishra urged the chief to investigate four more cases linked to the tenure of Dikshit.

In another tweet, Mishra said that he had shared with Lieutenant Governor details about how he had seen Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taking cash.

Mishra is a prominent leader in the AAP hierarchy and has been one of the most vocal ministers.