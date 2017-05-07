Hours after Delhi’s Water Minister Kapil Mishra was sacked from his ministerial post, a fresh crisis arose in the AAP as founder member Kumar Vishwas vowed for “another movement inside and outside”.

“I want to assure the workers and people of the country that we will keep on raising our voice against corruption inside and outside, whatever be the consequences. Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” Kumar Vishwas tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader in another tweet said: “Let there be another movement. We will not wear out. Haven’t tasted a drop of power until now, which is why the zeal from Jantar Mantar struggle still remains alive. Friends be assured.”

The remarks came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday removed Mishra from his cabinet and inducted AAP legislators Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot as new faces.

Gehlot, MLA from Najafgarh, and Gautam, MLA from Seemapuri, will be sworn in as new ministers, an official told IANS. However, they have not been alloted any portfolio yet.

The decision was first known through a “retweet” by Kejriwal. The rejig came days after AAP’s defeat in the municipal elections here.

As journalist Vikrant Yadav tweeted: “Big breaking from the Delhi government, Kapil Mishra out of Kejriwal cabinet. Kailash Gehlot and Rajendra Gautam will be new ministers”, Kejriwal immediately retweeted the post, signalling his intent.

Meanwhile, Mishra is expected to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, an hour before heading out to Rajghat for his press conference at 11.30 a.m.

Mishra, who is considered a close aide of Vishwas, told reporters after the decision that he received “no official communication yet”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia later sought to explain the decision.

“Water management was not up to the mark, (though) Mishra made a lot of effort. The Chief Minister decided to bring in Kailash Gahlot in his place,” he told reporters.

Mishra after being sacked taking a jibe at Kejriwal and his colleagues such as Satyendar Jain, said he did not favour his relatives or daughter.

“I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me. I did not favour any daughter or any relative. I exposed Shiela’s (Dixit) corruption,” Mishra tweeted.

Jain, who holds the Health portfolio, was accused of nepotism by opposition in the appointments of his daughter Soumya Jain and Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal’s wife, to government posts.

Mishra later claimed that he had met Kejriwal on Saturday and conveyed that he would not tolerate delay in the tanker scam report and submit names of those involved to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

AAP had witnessed an internal turmoil over the past few days after its debacle in the civic polls with several leaders calling for introspection. Vishwas had differed with Kejriwal on the main reasons behind the party’s defeat.