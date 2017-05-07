Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday rejected the corruption charge hurled by sacked minister Kapil Mishra against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling it “unbelievable”.

“The kind of allegations that have been made against Kejriwal are unsubstantiated. No one will believe them,” Sisodia told the media. “There is no substance in this allegation.”

Sisodia said the allegations came just after Mishra was told he was being removed as minister.

Mishra on Sunday claimed he saw Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore in cash from Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday. Mishra was sacked on Saturday.