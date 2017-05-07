Three years after Haji Kalimullah, a Lucknow-based mango grower, christened a mango after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the UP man has now come up with ‘Yogi mango’.

The mango has been named after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The Yogi mango is slender, elongated and beautiful and you won’t stop marvelling when you see it,” Haji Kalimullah said.

Padma Shri Haji Kalimullah cultivated the ‘Yogi mango’ in his orchard in the Dussehri mango belt in Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh. He said he hasn’t seen such mangoes in his whole lifetime.

“I’ll name a variety of mango after UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he is doing good work,” Haji Kalimullah told ANI.

Taking about the Modi mango, Kalimullah said, “It is exceptional in taste and very nice to look at.”

The mango grower had earlier named the mangoes after cricketer Sachin tendulkar and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.