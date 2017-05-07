A scorching sun created heat wave conditions in some parts of the capital on Sunday as mercury rose five notches above the season’s average to 44.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest May 7 since 2011, the Met office said. Monday is likely to be as hot though with a partly cloudy sky.

“There would be partly cloudy sky on Monday. Heat wave conditions are likely at a few places in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region),” said an official of the India Meteorological Department, adding the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 44 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature on May 7, 2016 was 35.25 degrees but eight degrees higher at 43.28 degrees on the same date in 2015. In 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.24, 41.25, 40.25 and 39.24 degrees respectively.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 25.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the humidity oscillated between a high of 64 and a low of 13 per cent.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average, while the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average