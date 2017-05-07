Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the Kashmir issue is settled beyond any debate and peace would soon return to the Valley.

“Kashmir issue is settled beyond any debate and those seeking to rake it up as an issue are doing so either out of a vested political interest because they have been thrown out of power or they belong to so-called separatist camp and have a vested interest in keeping the Kashmir pot boiling to sustain their relevance,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Reasi district.

“What is now left of the Kashmir issue is a war of perceptions and we are ready to fight it out conclusively.

“Kashmir is a closed chapter for 125 crore people of India and we shall not allow a handful of self-seeking activists or self-styled intellectuals to open this chapter, thus holding to ransom the future of the youth of Kashmir,” he added.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the public gathering, Jitendra Singh reiterated that the youth of Kashmir wished to be a part of the development journey led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence that situation in Kashmir will come back to normal very soon.