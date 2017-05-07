Commuters on Delhi Metro’s busy Yellow Line faced a harrowing time on Sunday when a technical snag affected services for over four hours.

Operations on Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) were affected around 3.17 p.m. when a train pantograph damaged the overhead electric wire near a station in south Delhi, an official said.

“The pantograph of a train moving towards Samaypur Badli from Huda City Centre damaged the over-head electrification strand when it was approaching the Chattarpur metro station,” a Delhi Metro official told IANS.

It took nearly four hours to complete the repair work and resume full services, said the official, adding that the services were completely restored on the line around 7.30 p.m.

Delhi Metro carries approximately 25 lakh people every day on its network with the Yellow Line being one of the busies