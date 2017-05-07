Hours after levelling allegations of corruption against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, ousted Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra said he will approach the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Monday.

“I will approach ACB tomorrow around 11 a.m. and register a complaint against Kejriwal and Jain… I am not afraid of anybody. God is with me. It is not a political move, it is a voice aginst corruption,” Mishra said in a news discussion on recently-launched news channel Republic.

Earlier in the day, Mishra claimed that he saw Jain hand over Rs 2 crore in cash to Kejriwal at his residence on Friday. The allegation plunged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into a new crisis after election setbacks and subsequent infighting.

Mishra’s allegation triggered a mocking denial from the ruling AAP while the BJP and the Congress immediately clamoured for Kejriwal’s resignation over the issue. The sacked minister’s move came a day after he was dismissed as minister.

Despite repeated attempts, Mishra could not be contacted on phone.