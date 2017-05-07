A 22-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself early on Sunday after a tiff with her live-in partner, police said. The man has been detained and is being questioned.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. and they came to know after the Max Hospital in Patparganj area of east Delhi, where the woman was rushed but declared dead, informed them.

“Teresa was residing in rented accommodation in a Ganesh Nagar complex with her partner, Manu Gopal, 29. Both of them were working in a five star hotel in Connaught Place” a senior police officer said.

Gopal, who found her hanging from the grille of a seven feet door at around 1 a.m. with a noose fashioned of her own ‘dupatta’, cut her down and informed the house owner Kuldeep Singh, along with whom, he rushed her to Max Hospital where doctors declared her dead, the officer said.

As per statement of Gopal, she was looking normal in the evening. She had bought fruits and grocery items from market and cooked food too when he happened to rebuke her over a trivial issue. But there was nothing more and they went to sleep. However he suddenly woke up in night to find that she hung herself, police said.

According to police, the couple had taken the flat on false pretences, telling the owner that they were married. The victim is a native of Darjeeling while Gopal is from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

“The role of Gopal is suspicious and he has been detained. We are investigating,” the officer said.