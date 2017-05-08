In a tragic incident being reported from the state of Tamil Nadu, a massive fire has been reported from a Chennai apartment which has resulted in the death of four people including two children, due to choking.

As per reports, the fire broke out in an apartment located in Vadapalani area of Chennai. In the incident, five people are said to severely injured.

Speaking on the health of the injured who were admitted to a hospital, Doctors said that four of the seven died because they had inhaled too much smoke.

Following the fire incident, concerned authorities had been alerted. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known.

However, sources suggest that the situation has been brought under control now.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): 4 people dead and 5 injured after fire broke out in an apartment in Vadapalani area, situation now under control pic.twitter.com/3iCUTtpF5e — ANI (@ANI_news) May 8, 2017

Previously, in April, a fire broke out on the third floor of the IC&SR building at IIT Madras. No one was reported injured as the building houses mainly conference rooms, computer labs and the media cell. An electrical short circuit was said to be the reason for the fire.

