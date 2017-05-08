Post the announcement of ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’, a new party by Shivpal Yadav — brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, six of Samajwadi Party leaders who were said to be close to Shivpal Yadav have been expelled.

The decision of the expulsion of six Samajwadi Party ministers came soon after Shivpal announced his new party. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been declared as the party’s national secretary.

The list of the expelled ministers includes Mohammad Shahid, Deepak Mishra, Kallu Yadav, Rajesh Yadav and Rakesh Yadav. Commenting over the formation of new party, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We are politicians, we can easily identify ‘Aasteen ke Saanp'”.

While addressing a rally in Manipur, Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed his grief over his decision of making his son, Akhilesh Yadav as the UP chief minister.

The minister said, “The Congress party did not leave a single chance to ruin my life and Akhilesh formed an alliance with the same party for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.”

He also said that the Party would have won with the majority, if he was the chief minister.

“I should have become the chief minister. We would have won the UP polls with full majority if I was the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party lost the polls because of its own fault”, he added.

Angered over his brother, Ramgopal Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav backed Shivpal’s comment of mentioning Ramgopal Yadav as ‘Shakuni’. He further added that many attempts were made to defeat my brother, Shivpal Yadav.