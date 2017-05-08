The Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal seems to be hit by his own ‘boomerang’ which he aimed at others. Recently, corruption charges were leveled against him by his own party leader, Kapil Mishra. After the allegations were leveled against him, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra took a dig at the Delhi CM through his Facebook post.

Roberet Vadra, who was accused by Arvind Kejriwal in 2012, for being involved in a land scam said, “From inception in 2010, the people who threw baseless, false accusations at me are now having to face a similar plight. That too from an insider who claims to have substantial proof.”

“Well, I’ve borne so many false accusations from various politicians, mostly to gain publicity for themselves or divert the public mind from important national issues that I’d like to see how this one plays out. Had been on the receiving end, of a political and media campaign to malign me,” he added.

In 2012, accusing Vadra of his major role in land scam, Kejriwal had said that property worth Rs 300 crore was given at throwaway prices by DLF to companies owned by Vadra with an unsecured interest free loan of Rs 65 crore by the realty firm.

One of the successful businessmen of the nation, Vadra also wished the Delhi CM Kejriwal comes out clean in the whole matter for the sake of the Delhi people who showed their trust in him.

Vadra wrote, “I sincerely wish Mr. Kejriwal all the best. I hope he comes out clean for the sake of the people who believed in him. Also for the respect of his immediately family, especially the children, for whom such trials by media, of those they love and look up to are painful and sad.”

A major feud has erupted in the Aam Admi Party following their brazen defeat in the 2017 Delhi MCD elections to Bharatiya Janata Party.